House fire east of Topeka under investigation

Viewer Brooklynn Sassaman sent this video of a house fire in the 4000 block of SE 30th, east of Lake Shawnee Wednesday afternoon.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding a fire east of Lake Shawnee Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of SE 30th just before 3 p.m.

Photos from 13 NEWS viewer Brooklynn Sassaman show a large amount of smoke coming from the home.

Smoke engulfs a home in the 4000 block of SE 30th St. early Wed. afternoon
Smoke engulfs a home in the 4000 block of SE 30th St. early Wed. afternoon(Brooklynn Sassaman)

A representative from the Shawnee Heights Fire Dept. on scene told 13 NEWS the fire may have been electrical in nature, and was mostly contained to the garage.

Fire crews stand near a pile of items removed from a garage in the 4000 block of SE 30th after...
Fire crews stand near a pile of items removed from a garage in the 4000 block of SE 30th after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)

No injuries have been reported.

