Advertisement

Former college cheerleader found guilty in killings of 3 Florida women

This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert...
This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Hayes under arrest. A jury has found Hayes, a former Bethune-Cookman University cheerleader, guilty in the deaths of three Florida prostitutes more than 15 years ago, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty during a penalty phase next week.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former college cheerleader has been found guilty in the deaths of three Florida women who were working as prostitutes more than 15 years ago.

Robert Hayes, 39, of West Palm Beach could now get the death penalty.

The killings happened in the winter of 2006, when Hayes was a senior criminal justice major at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. He was arrested in 2019, three years after another killing led investigators to match DNA from all four crimes.

Hayes had been questioned, but not arrested, in the Daytona Beach killings years earlier because he had purchased a .40-caliber handgun similar to the one used against the first three victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find the driver of this car pictured leaving...
Gas station camera catches new photos of hit-and-run suspect vehicle
Olbin Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, was booked for DUI, reckless driving, and not having insurance or a...
Drunk driver arrested after collision with TPD vehicle
Numerous crashes were being reported early Tuesday in the Topeka area after a thin glaze of ice...
Slippery roads lead to crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
Edward Schwerdt
UPDATE: Missing Topeka man found safe
22-year-old Jimmy Castillo was taken into custody Feb. 19, 2022 by the La Crosse County...
Topeka man arrested in Wisconsin with est. $250k worth of meth

Latest News

Advisors Excel partnership program giving four Topeka schools thousands of dollars for students to invest with
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia-Ukraine strife
Winners of the Shawnee Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (from left to right Ainsley...
Local student wins chance to compete in statewide entrepreneurship challenge
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides
Daleep Singh, a White House deputy national security adviser, said 'costs are going to escalate.'
Additional sanctions against Russia possible, White House official says