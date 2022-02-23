Advertisement

Douglas Co. deputies still on hunt for man wanted for Lawrence chase

Tyrone "Ty" Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City
Tyrone "Ty" Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are still on the hunt for a man who led them on a high-speed chase through Lawrence in December.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies still need the communities to help find Tyrone “Ty” Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City.

Alexander allegedly led deputies on a chase on Dec. 29, in Lawrence and is wanted for felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault and felony interference with law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

