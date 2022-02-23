Alma man accused in Monday hit-and-run of bicyclist arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of the suspect vehicle in the Monday hit-and-run was identified on Tuesday and arrested at home.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the Ford Focus in a Monday hit-and-run was arrested on Tuesday evening, Feb. 22.

Deputies were able to gather information about the driver of the suspect vehicle who hit a bicyclist and left the scene on SW Burlingame Rd. on Monday. Photos were released earlier on Tuesday of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find the driver of this car pictured leaving the scene of a hit-and-run on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

James R. Cunningham, 50, of Alma, was found at his home and taken into custody by deputies. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident causing injury or damage over $1,000.

Deputies said around 2 p.m. on Monday, both a bicyclist and a silver Ford Focus driven by Cunningham were headed southbound in the 5500 block of Burlingame Rd.

As Cunningham attempted to avoid oncoming traffic, he allegedly clipped the cyclist and kept driving. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor scrapes and bruises.

The incident remains under investigation.

