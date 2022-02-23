The demolition process for the former White Lakes Mall is moving forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders shared an update on the demolition process on the former White Lakes Mall on Tuesday during its monthly Topeka Mayor and City Manager meeting.

The demolition process on the former White Lakes Mall is moving forward.

Mayor Mike Padilla says tear down is expected to start next week.

“People are wanting to see when the building is starting to come down,” said Mayor Padilla. “I know they’re working on requesting their asbestos abatement and dependent upon the weather it is hoped, I believe that maybe next week you will actually see the demolition of the building itself.”

As for a deteriorating building at 911 North Kansas Avenue, the city is requesting proposals from companies for demolishing it.

The council voted February 1st for the city to move ahead with the process.

