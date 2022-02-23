Advertisement

The demolition process for the former White Lakes Mall is moving forward

By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders shared an update on the demolition process on the former White Lakes Mall on Tuesday during its monthly Topeka Mayor and City Manager meeting.

The demolition process on the former White Lakes Mall is moving forward.

Mayor Mike Padilla says tear down is expected to start next week.

“People are wanting to see when the building is starting to come down,” said Mayor Padilla. “I know they’re working on requesting their asbestos abatement and dependent upon the weather it is hoped, I believe that maybe next week you will actually see the demolition of the building itself.”

As for a deteriorating building at 911 North Kansas Avenue, the city is requesting proposals from companies for demolishing it.

The council voted February 1st for the city to move ahead with the process.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

Junction City Animal Shelter traps feral cat before taking it to shelter to be neutered and...
JC Animal Shelter’s ‘TNR’ program works to slow growth of feral cat population
Junction City High School students prepare income tax returns for community members
JCHS students prepare income tax returns for community members
JCHS students prepare income tax returns for community members
Many Kansas legislators want to make sure that counties don’t change the longstanding tradition...
Lawmakers don’t want Kansas to stop electing county sheriffs
Emporia Police are on the hunt for the person who stole 4,000 hydrocodone pills over the weekend.
4K Hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy