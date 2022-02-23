DA’s Office roles out new Tobacco Cessation Program to help teens get charges dropped

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If completed, a new court program for Shawnee Co. teens with tobacco charges will help get them dropped.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he helped create the Tobacco Cessation Program to help minors who face Tobacco charges in District Court.

According to Kagay, TCP is meant for minors who face first-time Tobacco offenses. Instead of requesting a trial or entering a plea to the offenses and paying a fine, he said those minors now have the chance to complete the program and have their charges dismissed.

Kagay said for the program a minor attends a court docket along with their parent or guardian. Victor Hercules of the One Heart Project will play an educational film on the dangers of smoking and vaping and discuss the video with minors. Then the minors are given a short test and, if completed, the DA’s office dismisses the case with no costs or fees to the juvenile.

The DA said TCP will be held six times per year, with the first successful docket being completed on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with 100% participation from eligible participants.

Kagay said District Court Judge Darian Dernovish, who oversees Juvenile Detention, worked with his office to create the program. He also said the program is entirely funded by the DA’s Office through the use of Diversion Funds.

The DA said he wanted to thank Judge Dernovish, Chief Judge Steven Ebberts and Hercules for their roles in the partnership.

