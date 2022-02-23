Advertisement

DA to ask Court to try Topeka West student as adult for alleged sexual crimes

FILE - Topeka West students organized a protest on Friday morning, Sept. 17, 2021, outside of the school after they said a male student allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed girls at school.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay intends to ask the Court to try a Topeka West student charged for sexual crimes against five women as an adult.

Based on the results of an investigation into allegations of a Topeka West High School student, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says a male teen was for sexual crimes against five different victims.

Kagay said the student was charged with:

  • Aggravated Sodomy - 2 counts
  • Aggravated Sexual Battery
  • Aggravated Indecent Liberties - 3 counts
  • Battery - 2 counts
  • Indecent Solicitation
  • Attempted Aggravated Sodomy
  • Sexual Battery

In September of 2021, Kagay said the student was arrested and has remained in custody since. That same month students at Topeka West staged a walk-out protest after female students reported a male student had been sexually assaulting and harassing girls at school.

A spokesperson for Topeka Public Schools told 13 NEWS in September that the alleged crimes did not happen at school.

Kagay said his office intends to seek authority from the Court to prosecute the student as an adult because of the serious nature of the allegations.

