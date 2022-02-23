Crews respond to report of furnace fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a furnace fire Thursday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of S.E. 25th.

The location was in the Colonial Park Townhouses.

Light smoke was reported showing when first-arriving firefighters arrived on the scene.

