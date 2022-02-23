Crews respond to report of furnace fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a furnace fire Thursday morning in East Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of S.E. 25th.
The location was in the Colonial Park Townhouses.
Light smoke was reported showing when first-arriving firefighters arrived on the scene.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.