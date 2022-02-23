Advertisement

Crews respond to report of furnace fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka

Crews responded to report of furnace fire late Wednesday morning at 2607 S.E. 25th St. in East...
Crews responded to report of furnace fire late Wednesday morning at 2607 S.E. 25th St. in East Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a furnace fire Thursday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of S.E. 25th.

The location was in the Colonial Park Townhouses.

Light smoke was reported showing when first-arriving firefighters arrived on the scene.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

