Crews quickly extinguish electrical fire at Highland Park home

Firefighters extinguished an electrical blaze late Wednesday morning at 2145 S.E. Pennsylvania Ave. in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of an electrical fire late Thursday at a home in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 11:49 a.m. at a residence at 2145 S.E. Pennsylvania Ave.

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished the blaze shortly after their arrival.

The fire was located in an electrical outlet inside the home.

Topeka fire officials said the blaze didn’t result in major damage.

A small amount of smoke was present inside the house when crews arrived on the scene.

Fire officials said the home’s residents were in the house at the time of the blaze. Officials said the home’s occupants would be able to stay in the residence.

There were no immediate reports of a dollar loss associated with the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

