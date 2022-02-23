The City of Topeka is looking to fill Fire Chief’s job title sooner than planned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka confirmed Tuesday that Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke is retiring early.

Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke announced plans to retire in April, but those plans have changed.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran during his monthly news conference with the mayor that the process to find a new chief already is well underway.

“He told me that his situation had changed and he moved his retirement date up to March 4th,” said Interim City Manager Bill Cochran. “I think he thought he was in a good place that he can go ahead and go early, things just kind of changed in his life.”

Fire Chief Duke was hired as Topeka Fire Chief in March 2017.

Cochran says there’s no need to appoint an interim chief, as they undergo the search for Fire Chief, “we’re only talking a week, maybe two weeks. The Deputy Chief is doing a lot of the administration and running of areas,” said Cochran.

The City of Topeka says 16 people applied for the position.

From the 16 candidates, the city interviewed five finalists, three are internal candidates, and two are from outside the agency.

Cochran says the governing body hopes to promote from within the fire department, “there is a desire from the governing body that and as well as the citizens of Topeka and the Topeka Fire Department that an internal candidate.”

The city also hopes to stay local for the new Topeka City Manager.

“We want he or she to have an invested interest in the city of Topeka and so by hiring a firm locally to do that help the city look for that, that we can identify that person,” Cochran explained.

Cochran says the city issued a request for proposals from interested firms. He says the city council and the public will hear which companies are interested at their march first meeting.

The city says it’s intentional about selecting the right candidates for the jobs.

“That’s why you want to have key staff that’s developed and ready to go and so that when somebody steps asides or moves on, you don’t have a lack, you don’t have anything that falls off the grid,” said Cochran.

“Making sure that our department heads are putting into place people who can if necessary take over operations, so we don’t skip a beat and are worried about what we’re going to do next.”

The City of Topeka says it plans to select the hiring firm during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka also plans to have a new Fire Chief hired by the time Craig Duke retires next Friday, on March 4th.

A city spokesperson said Duke was not available for interviews this week.

