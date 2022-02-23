Advisors Excel partnership program giving four Topeka schools thousands of dollars for students to invest with

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at four USD 501 schools are getting $2,000 to invest on a project of their choosing that benefits their school.

Advisors Excel is bringing the FirstRoot Program as part of their partnership with USD 501 to Quincy Elementary, French Middle School, Highland Park High School, and College Prep Academy.

AE says the FirstRoot Financial Literacy program is designed for schools to help students develop knowledge and skills in financial literacy, civics and critical thinking through participatory budgeting. The students will receive $2,000 and work democratically to create, refine, and fund school improvement proposals.

Quincy Elementary Fifth-Grade Teacher Amber Doyle said kids are often asked to do make-believe projects but don’t get to see it through to the end.

“Preparing their proposals for an actual school vote has motivated them to step up and make it the best it can be. They can’t way to to see the final result of their project,” she said.

AE Co-Founder Cody Foster said, “What drew us to this program was the premise of students working together to enact change in their schools while learning the concepts of budgeting and financial literacy.”

According to AE, FirstRoot is endorsed by the United Nations. FirstRoot.co shows they raised $10,000 in 2020 by contributions from individuals and FirstRoot. Their annual report shows they have distributed $6,297 to schools in California, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Wisconsin.

