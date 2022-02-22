A Work of “Heart”: 2022 Kansas Master Teacher believes each new lesson important

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - With teaching a work of “heart,” a 2022 Kansas Master Teacher believes each new lesson is important.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Emporia State University Teacher College announced Bryan Scruggs, an academic specialty at Seitz Elementary School, as a 2022 Kansas Master Teacher.

USD 475 said the Kansas Master Teacher Award was founded in 1954 by Emporia State and is presented to teachers each year who are exemplary professional educators.

The district said Scruggs has dedicated his entire career so far to USD 475. He joined Ware Elementary in 2005 as a kindergarten teacher. In 2021, Scruggs was named as an academic specialist at Seitz.

According to the district, Scruggs has also served as the 21st Century After School Program Coordinator for both Ware and Seitz, Kindergarten Steering Chair, Kindergarten Curriculum Taskforce member, Kansas State University Cooperating Teacher and has assisted in the development of the state’s ASQ adoption.

“Bryan’s desire to be the best he can be for his students and teachers is apparent in everyone fortunate enough to meet him,” Seitz Elementary School Assistant Principal Veronica Wait said. “He lives and breathes education and is admired by many students, colleagues, and parents.”

Geary Co. said Scruggs’ belief as a teacher is that every moment we are constantly learning, and each new lesson is important. He focuses on this with real examples of behaviors seen in his classroom to discuss problem-solving and resolution strategies.

In addition, the district said Scruggs also believes it is important to have a welcoming environment for the student to help further their achievement at whatever level that is.

“Something that sets Bryan apart is his absolute love for his children,” Ware Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Ally Bogen said. “His lessons are fun and engaging and his students hang on his every word. Bryan has the power to engage even the toughest students.”

Most importantly, USD 475 said Scruggs finds it true that teaching must be a work of “heart.”

“Students are engaged, they are motivated, and the classroom becomes a joyous place where students don’t always realize what they are learning. When teachers find joy and excitement in what they do, it transfers directly to their students; creativity is sparked and innovations are developed,” Scruggs said. “When teachers are given the autonomy to develop this joy in their profession, true magic happens, and its impact lasts a lifetime.”

Scruggs will join six others at the 2022 Kansas Master Teachers Awards Program in April for recognition of the honor.

