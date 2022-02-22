Advertisement

Washburn’s Jonny Clausing named MIAA Basketball Player of the Week

Washburn forward Jonny Clausing was named the MIAA male basketball Player of the Week on...
Washburn forward Jonny Clausing was named the MIAA male basketball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(Washburn Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s Jonny Clausing was named the MIAA male Basketball Player of the Week. This marks the first time in his career Clausing has earned the award.

The senior forward logged back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over two Washburn wins. In the ‘Bods 79-64 win over Missouri Western, Clausing scored a season-high 24 points and logged 12 rebounds.

In the 60-59 win over No. 7 Northwest Missouri, Clausing scored 12 points and snagged 10 rebounds.

Up next, Washburn hosts Missouri Southern on Thursday, Feb. 24 and tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

