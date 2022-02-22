Washburn’s Jonny Clausing named MIAA Basketball Player of the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s Jonny Clausing was named the MIAA male Basketball Player of the Week. This marks the first time in his career Clausing has earned the award.

The senior forward logged back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over two Washburn wins. In the ‘Bods 79-64 win over Missouri Western, Clausing scored a season-high 24 points and logged 12 rebounds.

In the 60-59 win over No. 7 Northwest Missouri, Clausing scored 12 points and snagged 10 rebounds.

Up next, Washburn hosts Missouri Southern on Thursday, Feb. 24 and tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

