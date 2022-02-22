Van Dyke’s career day leads Hornets to 76-75 upset over Northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. (WIBW) - Emporia State pulled off the road upset 76-75 win over Northwest Missouri. This marks the first time the Hornets have swept the Bearcats in the regular season since the 2010-11 season.

Emporia State was led by an exceptional game from Brenden Van Dyke. The senior forward scored a career-high 25 points. Mayuom Buom also came up huge, scoring 18 points.

This game was neck and neck from the tip-off. The lead changed 19 different times.

What ultimately decided this game in favor of the Hornets was free throw shooting. Emporia State shot 19-24 from the charity stripe, including sinking 9/9 free throws in the final minutes where ESU sealed the victory in their favor.

Emporia State (19-7, 14-6 in MIAA) returns home to play Pittsburg State on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

