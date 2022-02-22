Tuesday forecast: Bitterly cold the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ALERT: Patchy freezing drizzle has occurred overnight which is mainly affecting cars with a layer of ice if you parked outside as well as bridges and overpasses having some slicks spots as well. Main roads aren’t bad but still should be taken with caution early this morning.

Cold weather is sticking around for the rest of the work week with highs below freezing. Wind chill values will be below zero for several spots the rest of the week overnight with Wednesday morning being the coldest, -10 to -20.

While impacts are widespread for the cold temperatures there still remains a risk for snow Wednesday night into Thursday. This is not expected to be widespread or heavy. While there still remains some time for the forecast to change, think most spots will be in the Trace to 1″ category of accumulation with a few spots getting 1-2″. This will be fine-tuned as needed through Thursday morning so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 48/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper teens in north-central KS with mid-upper 20s southeast of the turnpike. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the single digits, near zero in a few spots. Winds NW/N 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny (increasing clouds late). Highs in the low-mid 20s. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph.

Models differ on how cold Wednesday night will be whether it stays in the teens or if some spots get down in the single digits but highs remain in the 20s Thursday regardless. The snow chance increases during the day Thursday vs what it will be Wednesday night.

With plenty of sun Friday through the weekend, temperatures warm up which even continues into early next week with highs around 30° Friday with 50s by early next week.

Taking Action:

Use caution this morning due to freezing drizzle from overnight (which will end by sunrise). Highest impacts will be ice on your car if you parked outside and slick spots on bridges/overpasses.

Use caution while heating your home the rest of the week. If you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s away from anything that can catch on fire and any pet or child that could accidentally knock it down and create a fire.

The snow chance Wednesday night into Thursday is not looking to be very impactful but keep checking back especially during the day Wednesday for updates in case anything changes where impacts could increase for Thursday.



