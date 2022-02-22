Advertisement

Topeka Fire Chief plans to leave department early

Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke plans to leave the department on March 4th, 2022 earlier than his original retirement date.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke plans to leave the department earlier than his original retirement date.

During this morning’s monthly Mayor and City Manager meeting, Interim Topeka City Manager Bill Cochran announced fire Chief Duke’s situation had changed and he was moving his retirement date up to March 4th, 2022, instead of April 1st, 2022.

Duke was hired as Topeka Fire Chief in March 2017.

Cochran says the governing body will have an executive session on March 1st where they will move forward with a list of candidates for the next fire chief.

There are no plans to have an interim fire chief, “I don’t think we need to have an Interim Fire Chief because we’re only talking a week, maybe two weeks. The Deputy Chief is doing a lot of the administration and running of areas,” said Interim Topeka City Manager Bill Cochran.

Cochran says the governing body wants to look within the fire department for the new chief.

