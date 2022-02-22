Slippery roads leading to crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Numerous crashes were being reported early Tuesday in the Topeka area after a thin glaze of ice blanketed streets, roads and highways.

Several crashes -- including one at S.W. 29th and MacVicar -- had been reported as of 6 a.m. in Topeka.

None of the crashes were reported to have resulted in serious injuries.

The Topeka Police Department entered its walk-in accident reporting phase early Tuesday.

Other crashes were reported around 645 a.m. near S.W. 29th and Burlingame; 6:55 a.m. near S.W. 21st and Gage: 7 a.m. in the 6800 block of S.W. Wanamaker; and 7:10 a.m. near S.W. 29th and Gage.

