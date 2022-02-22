Shawnee Heights district sets new mask policy; face coverings optional starting Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights students can head back to school Tuesday without face masks.

The USD 450 board of education approved a new mask policy at its meeting Monday night. Under the policy, masks will be mandatory when positive student COVID cases reach 3 percent of a building’s student population. The situation will be reassessed two weeks later to see if masking will continue, or if restrictions may be relaxed.

The new policy takes effect Tuesday, Feb. 22. Currently, all buildings are below the three-percent threshold.

In addition, masks will be required if the Shawnee Co. Weekly Community Indicator Report rises to the “red” or “high” range. Last week, the indicator fell back to the “substantial” zone for the first time in seven weeks.

Masks will continue to be required on busses under federal requirements. Masking also is required for the Test to Learn/Test to Play program, and when returning from quarantine and isolation periods.

The district sent a message to parents Monday night informing them of the changes.

USD 450 will post update information on its policies and case numbers at: https://www.usd450.net/page/covid-mitigation-information.

