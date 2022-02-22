Advertisement

Shawnee Heights district sets new mask policy; face coverings optional starting Tuesday

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights students can head back to school Tuesday without face masks.

The USD 450 board of education approved a new mask policy at its meeting Monday night. Under the policy, masks will be mandatory when positive student COVID cases reach 3 percent of a building’s student population. The situation will be reassessed two weeks later to see if masking will continue, or if restrictions may be relaxed.

The new policy takes effect Tuesday, Feb. 22. Currently, all buildings are below the three-percent threshold.

In addition, masks will be required if the Shawnee Co. Weekly Community Indicator Report rises to the “red” or “high” range. Last week, the indicator fell back to the “substantial” zone for the first time in seven weeks.

Masks will continue to be required on busses under federal requirements. Masking also is required for the Test to Learn/Test to Play program, and when returning from quarantine and isolation periods.

The district sent a message to parents Monday night informing them of the changes.

USD 450 will post update information on its policies and case numbers at: https://www.usd450.net/page/covid-mitigation-information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
Kristian Shepherd, 36, of Tulsa was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony distribution...
Large amounts of marijuana found in Jackson Co. traffic stop
One person died inside a home at 10673 174th Rd., west of Mayetta in Jackson County early...
Fatal house fire under investigation in Jackson Co.
44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka
Man arrested after illegal drugs found during Topeka traffic stop
One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County

Latest News

Topeka Police Department
Drunk driver arrested after collision with TPD vehicle
Have long-haul COVID symptoms? KU Health System wants to hear from you
Have long-haul COVID symptoms? KU Health System wants to hear from you
After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate