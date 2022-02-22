Shawnee Co. spellers once again have bee to spell in thanks to local partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County spellers will once again have a bee to spell in thanks to a partnership of local organizations.

After the unexpected cancellation of the 68th annual Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee, the Greater Topeka Partnership says it has partnered with Forge Young Talent and Auburn-Washburn USD 437 to continue the tradition.

Through quick communication and action, GTP said the group worked to save the spelling bee so students who have studied hard to be there can still have the opportunity to compete for a spot at the Sunflower State Spelling Bee in March.

“We are so thrilled to partner with the Greater Topeka Partnership and Forge to host this year’s Shawnee County Spelling Bee,” said Megan Hall, library media specialist at Jay Shideler Elementary. “Students from around the county have worked hard and earned this opportunity to represent their schools, and we are grateful to the dedicated educators and professionals who have agreed to volunteer in order to make this event a success.”

GTP said the spelling bee has been made possible with the help of Forge volunteers, who will serve as judges at the event. Members will also help set up and take down the bee.

“Forge Young Talent is proud to partner with the Auburn-Washburn school district to ensure this year’s county spelling bee goes on as planned,” said Rhett Flood, Forge executive director. “Our organization is committed to ensuring Topeka and Shawnee County can attract and develop the next generation of talent, and the students competing in this year’s spelling bee are some of the brightest future leaders in our community.”

According to the Partnership, participants and their families have already been notified of the commencement of the spelling bee.

“This is what I love about our city,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “When there is a challenge, we come together with new solutions. I am thrilled to see the 68th annual Shawnee County Spelling Bee continue. Congratulations to those students who have earned the opportunity to compete, and good luck!”

The Shawnee Co. Spelling Bee is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the Washburn Rural High School auditorium, 5900 SW 61st St.

