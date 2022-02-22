Salina prepares to host world-famous women in golf for 2022 Senior LPGA Championship

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Salina prepares to host world-famous women in golf for the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship, a local foundation has been named as the competition’s beneficiary.

On the heels of her first entry into the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina, where Annika Sörenstam won the major championship in 1996, the Ladies Professional Golf Association says she continues to add to her competition schedule.

LPGA said the World Golf Hall of Fame member will headline the 78-player field for the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship from July 22-24 at the Salina Country Club.

The Championship will mark the first LPGA Tour-family event for Sörenstam in the Sunflower State since her runner-up finish in the 2002 U.S. Women’s Open at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas for the first time in years to compete in my first Senior LPGA Championship,” said Sörenstam, 10-time LPGA major champion. “The LPGA has meant so much to me and my career, so I want to support this event. We appreciate the opportunity to play.”

LPGA also said Juli Inkster, another World of Golf Hall of Fame member, will highlight the collection of greats converging in Kansas for the Senior Championship - one of two major Legends on the circuit along with the U.S. Women’s Open Championship hosted by the USGA.

“We all love the game and thrill of competition. For Salina Country Club to open its doors and give us a first-class stage to continue our passion is an incredible opportunity,” said Inkster, 31-time LPGA Tour champion including the 2002 U.S. Women’s Open. “I have fond memories from my years spent in Kansas, especially the U.S. Women’s Open 20 years ago. It will be great to make new ones when everyone gets together in Salina this summer.”

LPGA said the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind., hosted the Senior Championship four times from 2017-2019 and in 2021.

The Association said Englishwoman Trish Johnson is the only two-time winner of the Stephen L. Ferguson Trophy, with the first and last editions won in the Hoosier State.

The competition now shifts to the Salina Country Club, owned and managed by JRI Hospitality.

“We look forward to showcasing Salina Country Club and the city of Salina to a national audience,” said Jason Ingermanson, a Salina native and JRI Hospitality President, Founder and CEO. “The LPGA Tour will help put a spotlight on the exceptional community we live in, and we’re thankful that they have selected Salina to host such an exciting senior women’s major championship.”

“This is a major chapter in the history of Salina Country Club,” said Chris Nickell, General Manager and Operating Partner of Salina Country Club. “We are excited to share our story on a grand scale.”

According to LPGA, the Love, Chloe Foundation has been named as the proud beneficiary of the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship.

