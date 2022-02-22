Police investigating hit-and-run collision between car and school bus early Tuesday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a hit-and-run collision early Tuesday between a car and a school bus in south Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:26 a.m. at the intersection of S. Kansas Avenue and S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The location is near S.W. 39th and Topeka Boulevard.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said three children and two adults were on the school bus at the time of the collision.

The vehicle that collided with the bus was described as a possible silver passenger car, Munoz said.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests had been reported as of late Tuesday morning.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.