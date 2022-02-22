Advertisement

Police investigating hit-and-run collision between car and school bus early Tuesday in south Topeka

Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision between a car and a school bus that was...
Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision between a car and a school bus that was reported early Tuesday near S.W. 39th and Topeka Boulevard. No injuries were reported.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a hit-and-run collision early Tuesday between a car and a school bus in south Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:26 a.m. at the intersection of S. Kansas Avenue and S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The location is near S.W. 39th and Topeka Boulevard.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said three children and two adults were on the school bus at the time of the collision.

The vehicle that collided with the bus was described as a possible silver passenger car, Munoz said.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests had been reported as of late Tuesday morning.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

Unidentified patients gets dialysis treatment.
Pandemic causing supply shortages for dialysis patients, staffing shortage for providers
The BP station at 2740 S.E. California Ave. was selling gas for $2.94 per gallon on Tuesday...
Only a few stations still selling gas for under $3 a gallon in Topeka
FILE
Salina prepares to host world-famous women in golf for 2022 Senior LPGA Championship
The 2022 Special Olympics is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s in its 12th Annual March “Month of...
Jersey Mike’s to host upcoming campaign in support of Special Olympics, local teams