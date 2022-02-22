Advertisement

Pandemic causing supply shortages for dialysis patients, staffing shortage for providers

Unidentified patients gets dialysis treatment.
Unidentified patients gets dialysis treatment.(Source: WVUE)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pandemic is causing supply delays for dialysis patients and workforce shortages for kidney care providers.

We received a tip from a concerned parent saying their son was unable to receive his supplies needed before his dialysis treatment. They said centers have had to decrease the amount of scheduled visits because of the shortage. The person would not speak to us on-camera.

13 News has reached out to area hospitals and area kidney care facilities if they are experiencing a shortage. We are awaiting a response.

A spokesperson with Fresenius Medical Care North America could not speak on this specific case but says they are handling a nationwide supply shortage.

They wrote in a statement “workforce challenges have resulted in a shortage of dialysate acid concentrate, exacerbated by transportation challenges.”

Fresenius Medical Care North America continued to say they have pulled in regional National Guard members to supplement workforce, accelerated their local hiring efforts, redistributed employees from other regions, and recruited hundreds of employee volunteers to work in distribution centers and manufacturing sites from within the company.

“We will stay vigilant and look for additional ways in which we can address our staffing challenges and other supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic, so we can maintain the high-quality level of service we’ve always provided.”

The Fresenius Kidney Care website says they are taking significant steps to reduce the chance of transmission of COVID-19 both in our dialysis centers and for any home visits. For more on their COVID-19 response click here to go to their website.

