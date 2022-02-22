Only a few stations still selling gas for under $3 a gallon in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With gas prices continuing to rise, only a few stations in Topeka are still selling a gallon of unleaded fuel for under $3 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, the BP station at 2740 S.E. California Ave. took the prize Tuesday morning for the lowest price in the capital city, checking in at $2.94 a gallon. That figure was confirmed by WIBW-TV.

The next-lowest prices for gas could be found at a pair of stations located a few blocks southwest of the BP station.

GasBuddy.com reported the Gas N Shop location at 1611 S.E. 29th was selling unleaded gas for $2.97 per gallon on Tuesday morning.

Coming in a close third for the low-price award on Tuesday morning was the Shanirock station at 1245 S.E. 29th, where unleaded was going for $2.99 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com said the price for a gallon of unleaded fuel ranged Tuesday afternoon from $2.94 to $3.29 per gallon in Topeka.

AAA says the national average on Tuesday for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $3.53 per gallon, up four cents from a week ago and 21 cents from a month ago.

A year ago, gas was selling for an average of $2.63 a gallon -- 90 cents per gallon cheaper than Tuesday’s prices.

Kansas traditionally is among the states with the cheapest gas prices.

Tuesday’s state average, according to AAA, was $3.21 per gallon, which was 32 cents below the national average.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas Tuesday in Kansas was up three cents from the $3.18 of a week ago and 15 cents from the $3.06 from a month ago. A year ago, unleaded gas was selling for an average of $2.42 per gallon in Kansas, 79 cents cheaper than Tuesday’s average price.

Meanwhile, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel on Tuesday in Kansas was $3.66 per gallon, which was 28 cents per gallon cheaper than the $3.94 national average. Diesel prices Tuesday in Kansas were up three cents from the $3.63 of a week ago, 23 cents over the $3.43 from a month ago and 95 cents from the $2.71 a year ago.

According to AAA, the potential of Russia invading Ukraine is driving up the price of gasoline in the United States.

A Russian attack could be met with financial sanctions by the United States and its allies, AAA says. Russia likely would respond by withholding oil from the world market, AAA says, which likely would result in higher prices at the pump in the United States.

“Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “And if they choose to withhold their oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers.”

AAA says the highest average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the United States was $4.02 recorded on July 16, 2008.

The highest average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the United States was $4.81 per gallon recorded on July 17, 2008.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.