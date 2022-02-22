Advertisement

Ochai Agbaji named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji has been named the co-Big 12 Player of the Week. This is the fourth time the senior has won the award this season. Four Big 12 Player of the Week awards in one season ties a program record for most in a single season.

He shares the honor with Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington.

Agbaji averaged 21.5 points per game in two wins for Kansas this past week. He scored 20 points in the 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State.

In the 71-58 win over West Virginia, Agbaji led all scorers with 23 points. He also crossed the 1,400 career points scoring mark. He’s scored 20 or more points 14 times this season.

No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 in Big 12) hosts Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 in Big 12) on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 8 p.m.

