As a new Gage Park train is underway, pet families have access to new dog area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 54 years of chugging around Gage Park, the mini-train is on track for a replacement, and that’s not the only news Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is ‘barking’ about.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved Parks and Recreation’s request to seek bids for a replacement mini-train to take the tracks in Gage Park.

“It is just unreliable, it’s old technology, it’s lived its useful life, its created millions of memories and we want to continue that, but we think we might want to do that in a different train,” said Tim Laurent with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Late last year, commissioners approved $650-thousand dollars in American Rescue Act Funds to keep the train rolling.

Parks and Rec had been studying whether to repair or replace the locomotive that dates back to 1967.

“I think that’s why it’s so important because all of us can remember the first time we went to gage park and rode the mini train,” said Laurent. “So we don’t want to see that go away, and we want it to continue and we want you to be safe and comfortable while you’re doing it. we will keep it running to the best of our ability.”

As for the Hills Bark Park at Gage Park, Parks and Rec say it continues working on its renovations, “putting in benches, drinking fountains, and we’re waiting for some shade structures,” said Mike McLaughlin with Parks and Rec.

“Few supply chain issues holding us up a bit, the weather is holding us up about, covid holding us up a bit, and the light poles have really taken us a lot longer,” McLaughlin said.

A $175,000 donation from Hills Pet Nutrition covers costs for expansion along with new fencing, lights, and shade structures.

“What we’re trying to do is make these renovations and keep the park open as much as we can during the renovations and for completion of the project, it’s always been slated for Spring 2022,” Laurent said.

Parks and Rec also has a new 5-acre “off-leash dog area” at Lake Shawnee open!

The first dogs sniffed it out over the weekend.

“We had some empty panels where the gates belong, and the gates were being manufactured, but suddenly they came in. All they had to do was fix them on Friday and we said why to wait let’s open it up and let people use it,” McLaughlin said. “People are very excited about it. There’s a lady that came out today dropped off three stainless steel water bowls for the dogs just to help out so people will be excited about it.”

“It’s great to have two dog areas now. people can go into the central area of the town or gage park or come out to the lake, both parks draw about one million people a year so it’s very popular,” McLaughlin said.

The off-leash dog area is located in an area North of the tennis courts, near Shelter House three at Lake Shawnee.

