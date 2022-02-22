Advertisement

A new bill would allow compensation benefits for first responders with PTSD

By Reina Flores
Feb. 21, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Several spoke Monday in favor of Senate Bill 491, which would allow first responders to receive workers’ compensation benefits if they develop PTSD on the job.

Senate Bill 491 would allow workers compensation benefits for treatment, time off, or changing roles if the current role is too stressful.

The bill currently includes law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. Some supporters also want to include dispatchers.

“As a safety public telecommunicator I have suffered along with my first responders, many people don’t realize what 9-11 goes through I want to support this bill with all of my being however it needs to include public safety communicators,” said Emily Nichols, director of emergency services.

Nichols says this can help employees stay away from self-destruction.

“Traumatic events and stress do affect their mental health dealing with it daily, hearing it, and living with it and these events can leave our first responders afraid to talk about their feelings and their issues and lead them to a path of self-destruction or suicide,” she said.

”For years you see some nasty things and they aren’t a thousand miles away when you’re working EMS you’re touching people and your face to face with them and you’re watching death come into them,” said EMS Chief, Kent Vosburg.

Eric Stafford with the Kansas Chamber spoke against the bill, citing patient privacy, availability of providers, and expediency of care.

”PTSD would be compensated if it rises out of the course of employment so that is consistent with other workplace injuries, what is not consistent is the nature of PTSD, what issues created the incident with the individual,” he said.

This bill has not been worked on, we will update the progress of this bill.

