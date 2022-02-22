Advertisement

Moran pushes for sanctions against Russia amidst Ukraine crisis

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the regions in eastern Ukraine. The legislation could be a pretext for a deeper move into Ukrainian territory as the U.S. and its allies have feared.(Source: Russia 24 via CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the President to impose sanctions on Russia after Monday night’s invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Monday night, Feb. 21, Russian troops invaded Eastern Ukraine, and placed the blame solely on Vladimir Putin.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an avoidable tragedy for which Vladimir Putin is solely responsible,” Moran said. “President Biden and our allies must impose punishing sanctions on Russia’s vital economic sectors and provide humanitarian support to Ukrainian victims of Moscow’s aggression.”

Moran said it is also crucial that NATO unifies against Russia and that the U.S. doubles down on its commitments to the organization.

“It is also imperative that all NATO allies remain unified against the Russian threat and ensure the security of the alliance’s easternmost members,” Moran noted. “While this moment underscores the need for our allies to contribute more to NATO’s defense, the United States’ commitment to our NATO obligations cannot be in doubt.”

Moran said he is thankful for U.S. troops in Europe who are showing the nation can be relied on.

“I am grateful for our military service members stationed in Europe—and those who have recently deployed there—for demonstrating to our NATO allies in Europe and around the world that the United States can be relied upon.”

On Tuesday morning, Russian lawmakers approved Putin’s bid to use military force outside the country. Following the move, Putin called for recognition of Crimea as part of Russia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

FILE
As high gas prices continue to break records, Kansas Congresswoman makes push to spend less at the pump
FILE
Capital City’s housing market ranked third hottest in the nation
FILE
Bitter cold descending on Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri
Vitaly Chernetsky, a Kansas City resident born in Ukraine, worries for his family still there...
Ukrainian American in Kansas City worries for family still there