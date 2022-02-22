Moran pushes for sanctions against Russia amidst Ukraine crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is calling on the President to impose sanctions on Russia after Monday night’s invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Monday night, Feb. 21, Russian troops invaded Eastern Ukraine, and placed the blame solely on Vladimir Putin.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an avoidable tragedy for which Vladimir Putin is solely responsible,” Moran said. “President Biden and our allies must impose punishing sanctions on Russia’s vital economic sectors and provide humanitarian support to Ukrainian victims of Moscow’s aggression.”

Moran said it is also crucial that NATO unifies against Russia and that the U.S. doubles down on its commitments to the organization.

“It is also imperative that all NATO allies remain unified against the Russian threat and ensure the security of the alliance’s easternmost members,” Moran noted. “While this moment underscores the need for our allies to contribute more to NATO’s defense, the United States’ commitment to our NATO obligations cannot be in doubt.”

Moran said he is thankful for U.S. troops in Europe who are showing the nation can be relied on.

“I am grateful for our military service members stationed in Europe—and those who have recently deployed there—for demonstrating to our NATO allies in Europe and around the world that the United States can be relied upon.”

On Tuesday morning, Russian lawmakers approved Putin’s bid to use military force outside the country. Following the move, Putin called for recognition of Crimea as part of Russia.

