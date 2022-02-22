Advertisement

KTA engineers to celebrate National Engineer’s Week with start of construction season

FILE
FILE(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KTA engineers will celebrate National Engineer’s Week with the start of the 2022 construction season.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says during the week of Feb. 20-26, it will celebrate its engineers for National Engineer’s Week. The week will also mark a new construction season on the turnpike.

KTA said it has 15 projects slated for the 2022 construction season, five of which are continuations from the 2021 season.

The Authority said the construction season will commence in late-February, weather permitting, and projects will begin in the spring and summer.

KTA’s 2022 projects include:

  • Pavement surfacing on I-35 from MM0-13
  • Cashless toll zone construction in Sumner and Sedgwick counties (Contract #1 – MM’s 21.16, 30.52, 36.43, 39.5, 47, & 50)
  • Pavement surfacing on I-35 from MM 26.8 to MM 50.8
  • Redeck and widen bridges in Wichita along I-35 at MMs 41.437, 42.445, 42.85 with a cashless toll zone at MM 43.08
  • Remove bridge at Main St. in Wichita, at 55.507 and construct main street improvements
  • Cashless toll zone construction in Wichita along I-35 (Contract #2 - MM’s 56.4, 60.6, 68.1, 73.5, 86.6, 95.8, & 122.9)
  • Redeck and raise bridge on I-35 at MM 69.687
  • Structural steel repair on I-35 bridge at MM 74.997 North
  • Bridge painting in Butler, Chase, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties (MM 86.637, 99.590, 101.730, 102.260, 122.590, 148.590, 158.963, 169.627)
  • Bridge Raising on I-35 and I -335 in Chase, Lyon and Osage counties (Round #4 – MM’s 131.23, 139.61, 145.67, 153.12, 154.93, 156.55, & 161.03 Round #5 – MM’s 4.049, 132.992, & 134.893)
  • Pavement repair on I-35 from MM 140 to MM 143
  • Redeck and raise bridge on I- 335 in Shawnee Co. at MM 172.477 and drainage improvements at 172*
  • Construction of the Topeka administration building
  • Cashless toll zone construction along I-35 (Contract #3 - MM’s 187.5, 191.2, 200.6, 202.4, 206.6, 210.3)

KTA has urged drivers to check for construction effects on traffic HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

Kansas City Hall in KCMO is evacuated on Feb. 22, 2022, as police investigate a suspicious...
KCMO City Hall being evacuated as police investigate suspicious package
22-year-old Jimmy Castillo was taken into custody Feb. 19, 2022 by the La Crosse County...
Topeka man arrested in Wisconsin with est. $250k worth of meth
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
4K Hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy
Mechamed Gayusi.
Uber driver charged after passenger allegedly wakes up to him on her