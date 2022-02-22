KTA engineers to celebrate National Engineer’s Week with start of construction season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KTA engineers will celebrate National Engineer’s Week with the start of the 2022 construction season.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority says during the week of Feb. 20-26, it will celebrate its engineers for National Engineer’s Week. The week will also mark a new construction season on the turnpike.
KTA said it has 15 projects slated for the 2022 construction season, five of which are continuations from the 2021 season.
The Authority said the construction season will commence in late-February, weather permitting, and projects will begin in the spring and summer.
KTA’s 2022 projects include:
- Pavement surfacing on I-35 from MM0-13
- Cashless toll zone construction in Sumner and Sedgwick counties (Contract #1 – MM’s 21.16, 30.52, 36.43, 39.5, 47, & 50)
- Pavement surfacing on I-35 from MM 26.8 to MM 50.8
- Redeck and widen bridges in Wichita along I-35 at MMs 41.437, 42.445, 42.85 with a cashless toll zone at MM 43.08
- Remove bridge at Main St. in Wichita, at 55.507 and construct main street improvements
- Cashless toll zone construction in Wichita along I-35 (Contract #2 - MM’s 56.4, 60.6, 68.1, 73.5, 86.6, 95.8, & 122.9)
- Redeck and raise bridge on I-35 at MM 69.687
- Structural steel repair on I-35 bridge at MM 74.997 North
- Bridge painting in Butler, Chase, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties (MM 86.637, 99.590, 101.730, 102.260, 122.590, 148.590, 158.963, 169.627)
- Bridge Raising on I-35 and I -335 in Chase, Lyon and Osage counties (Round #4 – MM’s 131.23, 139.61, 145.67, 153.12, 154.93, 156.55, & 161.03 Round #5 – MM’s 4.049, 132.992, & 134.893)
- Pavement repair on I-35 from MM 140 to MM 143
- Redeck and raise bridge on I- 335 in Shawnee Co. at MM 172.477 and drainage improvements at 172*
- Construction of the Topeka administration building
- Cashless toll zone construction along I-35 (Contract #3 - MM’s 187.5, 191.2, 200.6, 202.4, 206.6, 210.3)
KTA has urged drivers to check for construction effects on traffic HERE.
