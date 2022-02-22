KTA engineers to celebrate National Engineer’s Week with start of construction season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KTA engineers will celebrate National Engineer’s Week with the start of the 2022 construction season.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says during the week of Feb. 20-26, it will celebrate its engineers for National Engineer’s Week. The week will also mark a new construction season on the turnpike.

KTA said it has 15 projects slated for the 2022 construction season, five of which are continuations from the 2021 season.

The Authority said the construction season will commence in late-February, weather permitting, and projects will begin in the spring and summer.

KTA’s 2022 projects include:

KTA has urged drivers to check for construction effects on traffic HERE.

