KCMO City Hall being evacuated as police investigate suspicious package
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious package inside of City Hall and is working to evacuate the building.
The KCPD said that they received a call regarding a suspicious package at 3:15 p.m.
They say that City Hall has communicated with their personnel regarding the evacuation side of things.
KCPD’s Bomb and Arson squad is at City Hall investigating.
The streets surround it -- 11th & 12th, Oak to Locust -- will be blocked off during the duration of the investigation.
People should avoid the area and be aware of potential traffic delays.
4:40 p.m. update: The police say that the evacuation is complete.
