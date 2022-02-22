KCMO City Hall being evacuated as police investigate suspicious package

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious package inside of City Hall and is working to evacuate the building.

The KCPD said that they received a call regarding a suspicious package at 3:15 p.m.

They say that City Hall has communicated with their personnel regarding the evacuation side of things.

KCPD’s Bomb and Arson squad is at City Hall investigating.

The streets surround it -- 11th & 12th, Oak to Locust -- will be blocked off during the duration of the investigation.

People should avoid the area and be aware of potential traffic delays.

4:40 p.m. update: The police say that the evacuation is complete.

