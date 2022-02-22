Advertisement

KCMO City Hall being evacuated as police investigate suspicious package

Kansas City Hall in KCMO is evacuated on Feb. 22, 2022, as police investigate a suspicious...
Kansas City Hall in KCMO is evacuated on Feb. 22, 2022, as police investigate a suspicious package.(KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious package inside of City Hall and is working to evacuate the building.

The KCPD said that they received a call regarding a suspicious package at 3:15 p.m.

They say that City Hall has communicated with their personnel regarding the evacuation side of things.

KCPD’s Bomb and Arson squad is at City Hall investigating.

The streets surround it -- 11th & 12th, Oak to Locust -- will be blocked off during the duration of the investigation.

People should avoid the area and be aware of potential traffic delays.

4:40 p.m. update: The police say that the evacuation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

13 News at Six
Topeka Police
Slippery roads lead to crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
The 2022 Special Olympics is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s in its 12th Annual “Month of Giving”...
Jersey Mike’s to host upcoming campaign in support of Special Olympics, local teams
County sheriffs watch from the Kansas House's main gallery, awaiting a debate on a proposed...
Lawmakers don’t want Kansas to stop electing county sheriffs
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Ex-Kansas City officer remains free amid manslaughter appeal