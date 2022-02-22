Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer at the state’s juvenile correctional facility is accused of having sexual contact with a teen being held there.

Pedro Cruz-Garcia, 25, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections at 6:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of unlawful sexual relations - DOC employee with a juvenile corrections inmate aged 16 or older. He was released three hours later on a $50,000 bond.

Kansas Dept. of Corrections spokesperson Carol Pitts confirms Cruz-Garcia was a corrections officer at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka, and the alleged victim was a female resident at KJCC.

Pitts says the victim and a staff person who heard other residents talking about Cruz-Garcia both reported it to facility leadership. Their reports started an investigation. As a result, KJCC fired Cruz-Garcia February 11, and sent findings of their investigation to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney.

In a statement, Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda condemned the actions.

“The conduct is reprehensible,” Zmuda said. “His behavior does not represent the standards of the department nor the commitment of our department’s workforce to protect our residents from harm.”

Cruz-Garcia has a court appearance scheduled for March 24th.

