Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22

Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled to have twins on 2-22-22.(courtesy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Holyrood, Kan. couple will add twins to their family on Tuesday. Make it 2s-Day; that’s 2-22-22, a once-in-a-century date.

Jessica and Kaleb Stefek are due at the hospital sometime Tuesday morning to deliver two boys they’ve named Kashton Ray and Lane Timothy.

“Twins do not run in our family, so this was a huge surprise,” Jessica Stefek said. “We were only trying for baby No. 3 and would be done, but God gave us a bonus baby. We are very happy, yet nervous as anyone could imagine. Kaleb and I are blessed to have a great support system between our family and friends.”

Before heading to the hospital, they snapped one final picture of their family of four, with their son and daughter.

