Jersey Mike’s to host upcoming campaign in support of Special Olympics, local teams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 Special Olympics is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s in its 12th Annual “Month of Giving” campaign.

Jersey Mike’s will be the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Special Olympics and throughout March, Jersey Mike’s customers can make donations towards the 2022 Special Olympics and for more than 70 local programs attending the USA Games.

The campaign also includes a “Day of Giving” hosted by Jersey Mike’s on Wednesday, March 30, when 100% of sales made that day would go towards the Special Olympics and any local teams.

Customers can donate through the mobile app or in-store.

According to Jersey Mike’s, this year would be the first time in the campaign’s 12-year history that owners and operators will support one cause. The “Month of Giving” began in 2011 and has since raised more than $47 million for local charities.

Back in 2021, Jersey Mike’s donated all sales to the Race Against Breast Cancer and 2 Topeka locations raised a total of $9,930 for the cause.

Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations donating all sales to Fighting Breast Cancer on March 31 The sandwich shop will be donating all of its sales to local charities as part of its Nationwide Day of Giving. In Topeka, stores will be donating to Race Against Breast Cancer. Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations raise nearly $10K for Race Against Breast Cancer The two Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations raised a combined $9,930 for Race Against Breast Cancer during the sandwich chain’s Day of Giving on March 31.

This year, the company hopes to surpass last year’s national record of $15 million raised for charity.

“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder, and CEO. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country’s Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving.”

The 2022 Special Olympics will be from June 5 - 12 in Orlando, Florida, and will feature 19 sports such as gymnastics, swimming, basketball, tennis, and more.

To find local restaurants taking part in the campaign, click here.

