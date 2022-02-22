As high gas prices continue to break records, Kansas Congresswoman makes push to spend less at the pump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As gas prices hit prices not seen for decades, Congresswoman Sharice Davids has introduced a bill to help Kansans spend less at the pump.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) said she wants to lower gas prices through a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax through the end of 2022.

Davids said the move will save Kansans money at a time where prices are reaching their highest points in decades.

“People are feeling the strain from rising prices at the gas pump, and that’s not something I think we should ignore or dismiss. I’ve heard from Kansans who say the rise in gas prices is cutting into their savings for their kids’ education,” said Davids. “A temporary suspension of the federal gas tax is a commonsense step to give Kansans a break from the rising prices while still maintaining our commitment to infrastructure repairs and long-term inflation solutions.”

Davids also called for a renewed commitment to long-term energy and inflation solutions. She noted the bipartisan infrastructure law’s historic investments in electric vehicles and highway repairs.

The Representative said she has been foxed on concrete solutions to rising costs, including recently meeting with General Motors employees in Kansas City to share her support for critical investments in domestic manufacturing and supply chains.

“We have to continue pushing for concrete solutions to reduce inflation, like fixing our supply chains, investing in clean energy, and making more goods in America. I will continue to work across the aisle to make that happen—but the fact is that Kansans need relief now,” said Davids.

According to Davids, the Gas Price Relief Act would ensure the Highway Trust Fund stays solvent and oil and gas companies pass along savings to customers.

Specifically, Davids said the bill would deliver much-needed economic relief to Americans across the country by suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until Jan. 1, 2023. Currently, she said the national average for the cost of a gallon of gas is almost a dollar higher than it was at the same time in 2021.

Davids said the legislation would also pass savings to Americans and not oil and gas companies by requiring the Secretary of the Treasury to oversee the program to ensure oil and gas companies pass along the lower prices to consumers. She said it also encourages the Secretary to take necessary enforcement actions to ensure customers see these savings.

Lastly, Davids said the bill would maintain the integrity of the Highway Trust Fund by requiring the Department of the Treasury to make general fund transfers in order to keep the fund solvent.

Following her call to action on rising gas prices in the fall, Davids said President Joe Biden released 500 million barrels of oil from the Strategic National Reserve.

Good news today - @POTUS is listening to Kansans and to my request to release Strategic Petroleum Reserve inventory and work with our foreign partners to address the global rise in gas prices.



This will help ease short-term supply pressures and give YOU relief at the gas pump. https://t.co/2Pgapy4Gtx — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) November 23, 2021

Davids said she remains focused on concrete solutions to lower costs for Kansans and connect families with immediate relief through a new guide on her website and continuing her work on supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

