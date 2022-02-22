Have long-haul COVID symptoms? KU Health System wants to hear from you

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas health system is taking part in a national clinical trial looking at long-haul COVID patients.

The ‘Recover’ trial is looking for adults, aged 18 years and older, who had COVID within the last two years. They hope to understand why some people experience symptoms like brain fog, heart trouble, and muscle pain long after they’ve recovered from the virus, while others do not. It also will study the impact of vaccination on developing symptoms or recovering from them.

Dr. Mario Castro, KU Medical Center’s vice chair for clinical and translational research, said it’s vital to gain of understanding of what’s behind long-haul syndrome.

“Even though we’re two years in this, we are early in the understanding of what happens afterward - what happens after you’ve had that acute COVID infection, and what’s clear is that this is our public health crisis over the next decade, likely,” Castro said.

Castro said studies show an estimated 20- to 30 percent of people who have had COVID also experienced lingering symptoms.

“What we’ve seen at our clinic here at KU, as well as others across the country, is that it can be quite disabling, so patients aren’t returning to work because they just can’t function. It’s either physical can’t function, or sometimes mental can’t function as well,” Castro said. “We need to understand more what exactly is the cause of those symptoms, what’s driving that; and then potentially we could come up with treatments that would be specific to those causes that are leading to the long-hauler syndrome.”

KU Health officials say the study is looking to enroll a wide demographic of participants. They especially would like to get more people who are minorities and who live in rural areas. They also want both people who had been vaccinated and those who had not been vaccinated.

People interested in learning about the study should email covid-research-team@kumc.edu.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.