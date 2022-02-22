Advertisement

Have long-haul COVID symptoms? KU Health System wants to hear from you

Studies show long-haul COVID affecting multiple age groups
Studies show long-haul COVID affecting multiple age groups
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas health system is taking part in a national clinical trial looking at long-haul COVID patients.

The ‘Recover’ trial is looking for adults, aged 18 years and older, who had COVID within the last two years. They hope to understand why some people experience symptoms like brain fog, heart trouble, and muscle pain long after they’ve recovered from the virus, while others do not. It also will study the impact of vaccination on developing symptoms or recovering from them.

Dr. Mario Castro, KU Medical Center’s vice chair for clinical and translational research, said it’s vital to gain of understanding of what’s behind long-haul syndrome.

“Even though we’re two years in this, we are early in the understanding of what happens afterward - what happens after you’ve had that acute COVID infection, and what’s clear is that this is our public health crisis over the next decade, likely,” Castro said.

Castro said studies show an estimated 20- to 30 percent of people who have had COVID also experienced lingering symptoms.

“What we’ve seen at our clinic here at KU, as well as others across the country, is that it can be quite disabling, so patients aren’t returning to work because they just can’t function. It’s either physical can’t function, or sometimes mental can’t function as well,” Castro said. “We need to understand more what exactly is the cause of those symptoms, what’s driving that; and then potentially we could come up with treatments that would be specific to those causes that are leading to the long-hauler syndrome.”

KU Health officials say the study is looking to enroll a wide demographic of participants. They especially would like to get more people who are minorities and who live in rural areas. They also want both people who had been vaccinated and those who had not been vaccinated.

People interested in learning about the study should email covid-research-team@kumc.edu.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
Kristian Shepherd, 36, of Tulsa was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony distribution...
Large amounts of marijuana found in Jackson Co. traffic stop
One person died inside a home at 10673 174th Rd., west of Mayetta in Jackson County early...
Fatal house fire under investigation in Jackson Co.
44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka
Man arrested after illegal drugs found during Topeka traffic stop
39-year-old, Michael E. D. Washington II of Topeka
Ecstasy, stolen gun land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

A bill to give workers compensation to first responders who develop PTSD was discussed
A new bill would allow compensation benefits for first responders with PTSD
A bill to give workers compensation to first responders who develop PTSD was discussed
A bill to give workers compensation to first responders who develop PTSD was discussed
It is the final week of a “sweet” fundraiser that helps connect area kids with a caring adult...
Month-long donut fundraiser benefits at-risk youth
A Sabetha man will spend more than 17 years in prison for child sex crimes.
Sabetha man sentenced to more than 17 years for child sex crimes