Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas

GRAPHIC: Amarillo police increased the reward for tips on the suspect in a hit and run that injured two women. (KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left two people injured over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were hit by a white SUV, KFDA reported. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this hit-and-run.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Surveillance video from Craig Gualtiere shows the hit-and-run from across the street.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

Kansas City Hall in KCMO is evacuated on Feb. 22, 2022, as police investigate a suspicious...
KCMO City Hall being evacuated as police investigate suspicious package
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
22-year-old Jimmy Castillo was taken into custody Feb. 19, 2022 by the La Crosse County...
Topeka man arrested in Wisconsin with est. $250k worth of meth
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
4K Hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy