Advertisement

GOP saves, advances plan to limit Kansas agency regulations

Kansas Statehouse
Kansas Statehouse
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republicans have revived a proposed amendment to the state constitution to make it easier for the GOP-controlled Legislature to overturn state agencies’ regulations, pushing it through the Kansas House with a little help from dissident Democrats.

The House voted 85-39 on Monday to approve the measure, giving supporters one vote more than the two-thirds majority needed for passage. The measure initially fell four votes short last week, but the Legislatures’ rules allowed a second attempt.

Many Democrats see the measure as a political attack on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, but two of them joined most of the House’s Republicans to pass the measure.

Under the proposal, lawmakers could repeal regulations with simple-majority votes in both chambers. Lawmakers now must pass a bill and obtain the governor’s approval or two-thirds legislative majorities to override a veto.

The measure went to the Senate. If senators approve the measure, it goes on the November ballot for voters’ possible approval.

Republicans said they’re trying to prevent bureaucrats from imposing regulations undercutting or contradicting policies set by lawmakers.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt outlined the proposal last year after fellow Republicans spent months criticizing Kelly’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Schmidt is the presumed GOP nominee for governor this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision between a car and a school bus that was...
Police investigating hit-and-run collision between car and school bus early Tuesday in south Topeka
Unidentified patients gets dialysis treatment.
Pandemic causing supply shortages for dialysis patients, staffing shortage for providers
The BP station at 2740 S.E. California Ave. was selling gas for $2.94 per gallon on Tuesday...
Only a few stations still selling gas for under $3 a gallon in Topeka
FILE
Salina prepares to host world-famous women in golf for 2022 Senior LPGA Championship