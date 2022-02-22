GOP saves, advances plan to limit Kansas agency regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republicans have revived a proposed amendment to the state constitution to make it easier for the GOP-controlled Legislature to overturn state agencies’ regulations, pushing it through the Kansas House with a little help from dissident Democrats.

The House voted 85-39 on Monday to approve the measure, giving supporters one vote more than the two-thirds majority needed for passage. The measure initially fell four votes short last week, but the Legislatures’ rules allowed a second attempt.

Many Democrats see the measure as a political attack on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, but two of them joined most of the House’s Republicans to pass the measure.

Under the proposal, lawmakers could repeal regulations with simple-majority votes in both chambers. Lawmakers now must pass a bill and obtain the governor’s approval or two-thirds legislative majorities to override a veto.

The measure went to the Senate. If senators approve the measure, it goes on the November ballot for voters’ possible approval.

Republicans said they’re trying to prevent bureaucrats from imposing regulations undercutting or contradicting policies set by lawmakers.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt outlined the proposal last year after fellow Republicans spent months criticizing Kelly’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Schmidt is the presumed GOP nominee for governor this year.

