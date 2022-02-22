Gas station camera catches new photos of hit-and-run suspect vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas station camera has new photos of the suspect vehicle involved in a Monday hit-and-run.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for the driver of a silver 2012-2018 Ford Focus who was involved in a hit-and-run on Monday, Feb. 21.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said the Focus hit a bicyclist in the 5500 block of SW Burlingame Rd.

A gas station in the area has captured photos of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene southbound on SW Burlingame. The car appears to have lost the passenger side mirror in the accident.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find the driver of this car pictured leaving the scene of a hit-and-run on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call Deputy Suggitt at 785-338-3934 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

