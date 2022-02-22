Advertisement

TPD issues freezing drizzle accident reporting phase

The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka.
The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents listed below:

-Injury, possible injury or death to any person

-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

-Hit-and-run incidents

-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

-Any hazardous material situation

-When the accident results in major traffic congestion

-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

