Evergy submits proposal to increase electric rates

(File) Evergy truck sits in a holding area.
(File) Evergy truck sits in a holding area.(Evergy)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy may increase its electric rates in the coming months.

Evergy submitted a proposal Monday to the Kansas Corporation Commission to update its Transmission Delivery Charge tariff.

The proposal estimates that the average residential bill would see a 36-cent monthly increase, or a $4 increase annually.

A statement from Kansans for Lower Electric Rates says the increase will bring in 20-million dollars for Evergy, and criticized the company for sneaking a rate increase across despite being in a rate moratorium.

“Evergy seems to have little regard for Kansas consumers and the economic hardships these year-after-year increases cause,” said Jim Zakoura, president of advocacy groups fighting for lower electric rates. “The KCC has unfortunately not been effective at slowing down Evergy spending. We need changes in Kansas to help consumers pay their bills and to address economic development. I’m hopeful the Legislature and Governor can help.”

Evergy says the tariff is in line with Kansas statutes allowing utility providers to recover what they spend distributing the electricity.

If approved by the KCC, the updated tariff would begin April 1.

