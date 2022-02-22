Advertisement

Drunk driver arrested after collision with TPD vehicle

Topeka Police Department
Topeka Police Department(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a Topeka Police vehicle.

TPD says a two officers were on their way to a domestic call just before 6 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a vehicle running the stop sign at 4th and Golden Ave. Both officers were taken to the hospital and later released.

Olbin Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, was booked for DUI, reckless driving, and not having insurance or a driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
Kristian Shepherd, 36, of Tulsa was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony distribution...
Large amounts of marijuana found in Jackson Co. traffic stop
One person died inside a home at 10673 174th Rd., west of Mayetta in Jackson County early...
Fatal house fire under investigation in Jackson Co.
44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka
Man arrested after illegal drugs found during Topeka traffic stop
One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County

Latest News

Shawnee Heights district sets new mask policy; face coverings optional starting Tuesday
Have long-haul COVID symptoms? KU Health System wants to hear from you
Have long-haul COVID symptoms? KU Health System wants to hear from you
After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate