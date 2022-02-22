Drunk driver arrested after collision with TPD vehicle
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a Topeka Police vehicle.
TPD says a two officers were on their way to a domestic call just before 6 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a vehicle running the stop sign at 4th and Golden Ave. Both officers were taken to the hospital and later released.
Olbin Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, was booked for DUI, reckless driving, and not having insurance or a driver’s license.
