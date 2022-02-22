Chiefs release linebacker Anthony Hitchens

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have released linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

“When I first became General Manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas,” Brett Veach said. “We knew how intelligent, hard working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he’d become a selfless leader. He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title. We appreciate everything he’s done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career.”

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”

According to the Chiefs, Hitchens played 119 games (107 starts) across eight NFL seasons. Those games were with both the Cowboys and Chiefs.

Hitchens entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick for the Cowboys in 2014.

As a free agent, he signed with the Chiefs in 2018.

As far as his time before the NFL, he played at the University of Iowa.

