Capital City’s housing market ranked third hottest in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s housing market has been named the third hottest in the nation.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Capital City continues to top real-estate charts. Recently, the City was named third in the nation by Realtor.com in its January review of hottest housing markets in the U.S.

While the Capital City has landed in the top 10 before, GTP said this is the first time Topeka has ranked among the top three hottest housing markets. The analysis also found the City had the most affordable median list price of any city ranked in the top 20 spots.

“January temperatures in Topeka can be chilly, but our area’s housing market is anything but,” said Linda Briden, CEO of the Sunflower Association of Realtors. “Topeka’s housing market continues to provide some of the best buys in the country when it comes to bang for your buck. We’re an attractive community that offers amenities similar to that of a larger city, but with a small-town feel and surprising affordability. I can certainly see why we’ve landed near the top of Realtor.com’s list.”

GTP said the report recorded Topeka’s median list price in January as $159,900 - over $40,000 below the second-lowest rice in cities ranked in the top 20. The rankings are decided by taking into account market demand and how quickly homes are selling in an area.

“Wow! It’s incredible to see Topeka named one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S. — especially with this coming on the heels of our top-three emerging market ranking in the Wall Street Journal last year,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Topeka is an exceptional place to live, work and play, and people across the country are starting to realize that. The sky is truly the limit, and I can’t wait to see where we are five, 10 years down the road, as we continue to attract young talent and families.”

Topeka was the only city in the Midwest to make the list’s top 10 spots, with most cities located near the coasts.

To read the full analysis, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.