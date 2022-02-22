4K Hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are on the hunt for the person who stole 4,000 hydrocodone pills over the weekend.

Just before 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Emporia Police Department says about 4,000 hydrocodone pills were stolen from Haag Pharmacy at 1400 W 12th Ave.

Officers told 13 NEWS, the total of the damage to the building and the theft was just over $2,500.

EPD said entry was forced into the building overnight through a locked door.

Officers are still investigating the case and no suspects have been arrested yet.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call EPD at 620-343-4200 or Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

