4K Hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are on the hunt for the person who stole 4,000 hydrocodone pills over the weekend.

Just before 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Emporia Police Department says about 4,000 hydrocodone pills were stolen from Haag Pharmacy at 1400 W 12th Ave.

Officers told 13 NEWS, the total of the damage to the building and the theft was just over $2,500.

EPD said entry was forced into the building overnight through a locked door.

Officers are still investigating the case and no suspects have been arrested yet.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call EPD at 620-343-4200 or Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

