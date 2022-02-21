Woman seriously injured after minivan, 2 motorcycles collide Sunday in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon just north of Manhattan, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of US-24 and K-13 highways. The location was about three miles north of Manhattan, just south of Tuttle Creek Lake.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when a 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan that had been stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of US-24 and K-13 highways failed to yield the right of way to a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle that were traveling west on US-24.

The Toyota drove into the intersection and was struck by both of the motorcycles, the patrol said.

The Toyota stopped in the intersection, while both motorcycles came to rest on their sides in the westbound lanes of US-24.

The patrol said Elizabeth N. Cook-Antoniato, 31, of Riley, who was riding the Kawasaki, had serious injuries and was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Also taken to Via Christi with suspected minor injuries was Michael V. Antoniato, 30, of Riley, who was riding the Suzuki.

The patrol said neither of the motorcycle riders was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Toyota minivan, Samantha D. Keene, 32, of Olsburg, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Keene, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

