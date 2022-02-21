Wildcats win emotional Play4Kay game in honor of Shanna Mittie

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State pitched a dominant defensive effort in the 56-38 win over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats tied their fewest point total allowed in a Big 12 game in the Jeff Mittie era.

“I think our defense was good,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie. “I think that we were really active and then I think as we struggled a little bit offensively, we let that affect us a little bit and I didn’t think we were as good defensively in the second half.”

The game was the Play4Kay Pink Game and it held extra signification to the team after learning one of their own will battle breast cancer. Coach Mittie’s wife, Shanna Mittie, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Kansas State had Shanna Mittie on their minds and played with more effort.

“Going into this game there were just a lot of things to play for. We always try to play for each other, but today just meant a little bit more,” Ayoka Lee, Kansas State junior center, said. “With it being the pink game, it just means so much more and it hits a little bit closer to home. Everyone kind of knew that and it just meant a lot more.”

Coach Mittie was moved by his team’s extra effort. In the locker room after the game, he thanked the Wildcats for playing in honor of his wife’s battle.

“I think every Play4Kay game is a big game in that as women’s basketball players and coaches we recognize across the country that this is our movement,” Mittie said. “I got to meet Kay (Yow) before she passed and this has been a tremendous event going on across the country for breast cancer awareness.”

“Obviously, personally that became something five weeks ago that kind of hit your heart when you hear that word. I just wanted to for me, personally, I just wanted to coach well today, and I just wanted them to play hard. I think they probably knew, I didn’t bring it up once Shanna told them on Tuesday.”

“We haven’t talked about it, but they probably knew, they probably knew. But for me I just wanted to coach well and help them and yeah, just get them to play hard, play together, do those things. I’ll go back to practicing, I thought our preparation this morning was excellent.”

“I thought our practice yesterday was excellent. And so yeah, I just told them thank you in the locker room for playing that way.”

Up next, Kansas State (18-8, 8-6 in Big 12) hosts No. 14 Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

