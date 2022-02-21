Two dogs rescued from house fire Monday morning near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two dogs were rescued from a stove fire that broke out Monday morning at a downtown Topeka apartment house.

The blaze was reported around 9:25 a.m. in the 500 block of S.W. 5th Street. The location was just west of S.W. 5th and Topeka Boulevard.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second-floor apartment on the southwest corner of the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found two dogs inside the residence.

Both dogs were taken out of the building by firefighters.

One of the dogs appeared to be in good shape and could be seen running around in an alley just west of the two-story apartment building.

The other dog required first-aid treatment from fire crews.

That dog could be seen lying on a blue tarp just behind the apartment building while firefighters administered first-aid. Firefighters placed an oxygen mask on the dog as they provided first-aid to it.

After about 15 minutes, a firefighter picked up the dog and carried it to a waiting vehicle, which then took it to a local veterinarian.

Fire officials at the scene said one of the dogs may have inadvertently started the fire by turning on the stove.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional details, including an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

