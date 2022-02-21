Advertisement

Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store

Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live on Monday.

Truth Social became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “Truths.” Amplifications of a post are known as “Retruths.”

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app Monday morning were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process, however, ended in a waitlist.

The head of the media company said last week that Truth social expects to be fully operational by the end of the March.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The accounting firm that handled the Trump organization's financial information now says that data is unreliable. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, MAZARS)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
Kristian Shepherd, 36, of Tulsa was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony distribution...
Large amounts of marijuana found in Jackson Co. traffic stop
The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said the home along 174th Rd. in rural Mayetta had already...
Fatal house fire under investigation in Jackson Co.
44-year-old, Richard E. Hernandez of Topeka
Man arrested after illegal drugs found during Topeka traffic stop
39-year-old, Michael E. D. Washington II of Topeka
Ecstasy, stolen gun land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man sentenced to more than 17 years for child sex crimes
The reward for information on the disappearance of 4-year-old Lina Khil is now $250,000.
On missing girl’s fourth birthday, family holds out hope
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
3rd officer testifies in federal trial in Floyd’s killing
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions