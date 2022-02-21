Topeka man facing multiple charges following traffic stop in SE Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in SE Shawnee County.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua W. Banfield, 40, of Topeka, was booked into the Dept. of Corrections for Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Vehicle Registration not Assigned, Failure to Register Vehicle in the State of Kansas, Driving with an Obstructed Windshield, and Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License.

Officials say Sunday around 10:45 a.m., Banfield was stopped driving a 1993 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck in the 900 block of SE 53rd St.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the truck’s windshield was broken and the license plate did not belong to the vehicle. They say the tag had also expired in 2015.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.