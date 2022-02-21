Advertisement

Shawnee Co. seeking bids to replace Gage Park mini train

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved using ARPA funds to replace or refurbish the Gage Park mini train.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for a new Gage Park mini train.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec’s request to seek bids for a replacement train during their Monday morning meeting.

Late last year, the department was still deciding whether to repair or replace the aging locomotive.

At the time, commissioners approved $650,000 in funds to keep the train rolling, whichever way that may be.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

While it appears the mini train will be replaced, that is not yet set in stone. Officials say if they do replace the mini train, the old locomotive will be taken out of commission and placed somewhere in Gage park.

Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec says the train was designed to last 20 years, however, has been in operation for 54.

