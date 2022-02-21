Advertisement

Second discrimination complaint filed against Waste Management of Kansas

(Photo source: Waste Management)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS have been made aware of a second discrimination lawsuit against Waste Management of Kansas.

Kauli Saili, Jr., provided 13 NEWS with a copy of his complaint against the company. Saili is American Samoan, and has worked for Waste Management for over five years.

Within the document, Saili alleges a hostile work environment and several instances of discrimination based on his race, including seeing less experienced white workers get promotions over him; being passed over for a transfer twice; and consistently being given the least desirable job duties. Among the listed offenses are discriminatory actions against Robert Smith, another worker who filed a similar suit in January.

Saili also alleges the company retaliated against him for using qualified time off from work.

Waste Management of Kansas declined to comment while the suit is proceeding.

